Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of LILA opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

