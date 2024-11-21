Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84,745.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

LCTX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

