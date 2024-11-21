LMR Partners LLP Buys New Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,603,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $968,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,948,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 215,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

