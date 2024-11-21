LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 12,436 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,281. This represents a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $1,245,713. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is -880.00%.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

