LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 5,758 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Community Bank System by 6.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 23.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $67.85 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

