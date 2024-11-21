LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 6,150 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,343.20. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

