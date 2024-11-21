LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 80,000 Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of PYXS stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
