LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 80,000 Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYXS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

