LMR Partners LLP Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in News were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get News alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 95.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 125.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.