LMR Partners LLP Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in News were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 95.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 125.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
News stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
