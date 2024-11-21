LMR Partners LLP Has $227,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.65 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

