LMR Partners LLP Invests $172,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,336,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

