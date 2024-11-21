LMR Partners LLP Invests $188,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TALO

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 547,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,973,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,685,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,290,071.68. This trade represents a 1.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,220,000 shares of company stock worth $13,135,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.