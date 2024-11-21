LMR Partners LLP Invests $210,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BOKF. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.76 and a 12-month high of $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.