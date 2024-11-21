LMR Partners LLP Invests $213,000 in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,576,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 378,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 84,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

