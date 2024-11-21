LMR Partners LLP Invests $291,000 in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.07% of C4 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 152.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. On average, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

