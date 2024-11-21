LMR Partners LLP Invests $312,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,989,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 763.13 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

