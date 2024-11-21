LMR Partners LLP Invests $328,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 15,153.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HMC opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

