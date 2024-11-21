LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $482.20 million, a PE ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.