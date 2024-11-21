LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 21,162 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 560,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $1,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 202,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $884.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.