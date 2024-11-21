LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 3,585 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

