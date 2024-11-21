LMR Partners LLP Sells 736 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 211.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,236,000 after buying an additional 1,648,350 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas by 300.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,552,000 after buying an additional 1,222,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 211.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,826,000 after buying an additional 774,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cintas by 301.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,256,000 after buying an additional 814,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 291.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 889,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,110,000 after purchasing an additional 662,431 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $218.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.56. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $136.87 and a 1-year high of $227.35.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

