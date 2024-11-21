LMR Partners LLP Takes $232,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in Forward Air by 255.2% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 3,825,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,994 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 172.7% in the second quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 712.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 597,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FWRD opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRD
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.