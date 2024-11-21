LMR Partners LLP Takes $240,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.1% in the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

