LMR Partners LLP Takes $243,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 37.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 29.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Varex Imaging stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $630.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

