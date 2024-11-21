LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,621 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 648,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

