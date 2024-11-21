LMR Partners LLP Trims Stake in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,729 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of TScan Therapeutics worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. abrdn plc raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 371,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 79,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 116,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

TCRX opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCRX

Insider Activity at TScan Therapeutics

In other TScan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $951,885.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,258.48. The trade was a 97.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,200. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,947 shares of company stock worth $86,660. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TScan Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.