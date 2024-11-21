Macquarie Issues Positive Forecast for MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get MARA alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MARA will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,622 shares of company stock worth $2,399,805 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MARA by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MARA by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 4,394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after buying an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in MARA during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,920,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after acquiring an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.