MAI Capital Management Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 19,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $193.33 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

