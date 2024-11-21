MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $918.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $943.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $889.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $822.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.88.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

