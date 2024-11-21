MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $265.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.58. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.47 and a 52-week high of $276.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

