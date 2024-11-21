MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,165 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,336,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

