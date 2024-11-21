MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:PNOV opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $766.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

