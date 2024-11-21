MAI Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.