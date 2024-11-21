MAI Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 773,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

