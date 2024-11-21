MAI Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

DFSV stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

