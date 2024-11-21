MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $59.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

