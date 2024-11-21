MAI Capital Management Purchases 260 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $168.05 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

