MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

