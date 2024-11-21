MAI Capital Management Sells 492 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $715.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

