MAI Capital Management Sells 720 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPH. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter.

XPH stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

