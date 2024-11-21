MAI Capital Management Sells 782 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.1 %

PDEC stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $847.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

