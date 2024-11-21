MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,100 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after selling 88,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.36% of MarketWise worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 953.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MarketWise by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,261 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

About MarketWise

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

