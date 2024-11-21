Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masco were worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 236,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Masco by 21.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Masco stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

