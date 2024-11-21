Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masimo were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Masimo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,523 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $50,781,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 13.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 45.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.20. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

