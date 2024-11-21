MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.50.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on MBI

MBIA Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Shares of MBI stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. MBIA has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $336.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MBIA by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.