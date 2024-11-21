M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.45 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 191.50 ($2.42). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.43), with a volume of 39,947 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.45. The stock has a market cap of £234.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.32.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Zaid Al-Qassab purchased 53,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,121.67 ($126,688.18). 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

