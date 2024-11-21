Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOW opened at $1,022.98 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,061.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 159.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $1,911,751.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,007,026.71. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $102,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,864.29. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,373 shares of company stock worth $7,139,335. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

