Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,014 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 586.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 168,063 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth $5,671,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 20.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 97,586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 137.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 167.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,749.50. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,533 shares of company stock valued at $544,164 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $761.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

