Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,423,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,866,636. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,204.98. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.28.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.