Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $259.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.73.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.46.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

