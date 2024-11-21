Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 635 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1,007.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,883 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after purchasing an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after purchasing an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,885.41. This trade represents a 28.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,278.22. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,464 shares of company stock worth $12,640,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.3 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.